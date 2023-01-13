News you can trust since 1931
Buying at auction is an increasingly popular way to get into the property market — and there's a decent selection going under the hammer in Northampton

Homes Under the Hammer: 14 Northampton properties you can bid on with guide prices as low as £125,000

Upcoming auctions could be a way to find a bargain

By Kevin Nicholls
4 hours ago

Property auctions are becoming an increasingly popular way to land a bargain as property prices soar.

Whether at traditional auctions, online sales or the modern method via estate agents, here are 14 homes in Northampton that were listed on rightmove.co.uk on January 12 and are going under the hammer with guide prices from as low as £125,000…

1. Billing Road — guide price £350,000

Very substantial four-storey, five-bedroom Victorian mid-terrace for sale via live-streamed auction on February 22

Photo: Auction House Northamptonshire

Photo Sales

Photo Sales

Photo Sales

Photo Sales
