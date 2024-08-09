Homes released to benefit families in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Growing families in Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take a look at David Wilson Homes’ Bertone Gardens development, where a range of four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Located at Hanwood Park, a new community on the east of Kettering, Bertone Gardens will provide four new purpose-built primary schools, a secondary school, and a range of other amenities perfectly suited for many buyers including families.

One of the homes currently on offer include the Holden Special, a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen and dining area creates multi-functional living spaces perfect for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home.

Upstairs this family home features a main bedroom with an en suite, two further double bedrooms and a fourth single bedroom, along with a large family bathroom.

DWSM - AH9_8822 A - A street scene including a Holden Special at Bertone Gardens

A Holden Special style show home is also available for house hunters to view, giving them a better insight into the potential the home offers.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our four bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Bertone Gardens are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and finding their dream home.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number of homes already being sold, so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”