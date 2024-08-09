Homes released to benefit families in Northamptonshire
Located at Hanwood Park, a new community on the east of Kettering, Bertone Gardens will provide four new purpose-built primary schools, a secondary school, and a range of other amenities perfectly suited for many buyers including families.
One of the homes currently on offer include the Holden Special, a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen and dining area creates multi-functional living spaces perfect for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home.
Upstairs this family home features a main bedroom with an en suite, two further double bedrooms and a fourth single bedroom, along with a large family bathroom.
A Holden Special style show home is also available for house hunters to view, giving them a better insight into the potential the home offers.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our four bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Bertone Gardens are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and finding their dream home.
“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number of homes already being sold, so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”
