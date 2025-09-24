Homes designed with first-time buyers in mind released in Northamptonshire

BN - SGB-41437 - The show homes at Towcester Grange

First-time buyers in Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Towcester Grange development, where a range of two, three and four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Located on Stourhead Drive, the growing community is ideal for a variety of house hunters, including prospective buyers looking to take the first step on the property ladder.

For example, the two bedroom Richmond and three bedroom Maidstone style homes at the development offer an ideal solution for those looking for their first property, and both benefit from offers including deposit contributions.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Our homes at Towcester Grange are ideal for those looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

“With offers available like our deposit contributions, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Situated on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, Barratt Homes at Towcester Grange is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance, as well as acres of green open space.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links through the A5 and A36 to nearby towns and cities like Northampton, Milton Keynes and Bedford.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 0333 3558 481, or visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire.