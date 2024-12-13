Homebuilder hosts Christmas event for buyers at Northamptonshire development

Mulberry Homes - The housebuilder held wreath making classes as well as enjoying mince pies and mulled wine at the development

Housebuilder Mulberry Homes recently hosted a Christmas event at its Middleton Cheney development, Middleton Meadows, for residents and prospective buyers to enjoy.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event welcomed a mix of attendees, who enjoyed a wreath making session with a florist, as well as mince pies and mulled wine provided by a local caterer.

Mulberry Homes organised the event to encourage residents to get into the festive spirit by enjoying mince pies and creating their own wreaths to hang on their new Mulberry home at Middleton Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed residents and prospective buyers to our Middleton Meadows Christmas event.

“We would like to thank Clare for her wreath making masterclass, everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the wreaths looked amazing.”