Homebuilder hosts Christmas event for buyers at Northamptonshire development
The event welcomed a mix of attendees, who enjoyed a wreath making session with a florist, as well as mince pies and mulled wine provided by a local caterer.
Mulberry Homes organised the event to encourage residents to get into the festive spirit by enjoying mince pies and creating their own wreaths to hang on their new Mulberry home at Middleton Meadows.
Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed residents and prospective buyers to our Middleton Meadows Christmas event.
“We would like to thank Clare for her wreath making masterclass, everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and the wreaths looked amazing.”