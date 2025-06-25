Homebuilder highlights part exchange at Northamptonshire development

By Dan Cole
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST

Five-star developer David Wilson Homes is encouraging local property seekers looking to part exchange to consider its sought-after Overtone Gate development.

With a range of four and five bedroom homes available, Overstone Gate is perfectly suited to a range of buyers including growing families looking for their forever house.

Those looking to make a move can take advantage of David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer become the guaranteed buyer for a customer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being in a property chain.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

The Moreton show home at Overstone Gate
DWSM - AH8_9566 A - The Moreton show home at Overstone Gate

“Our Part Exchange scheme is the perfect helping hand for anyone with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new David Wilson home as soon as it’s ready.

“With great amenities, green, open spaces and excellent commuter links nearby, Overstone Gate is the ideal place for growing families to settle down and discover their forever home.”

David Wilson Homes at Overstone Gate is located close to the vibrant village of Overstone and a short drive away from a range of amenities including a supermarket, a post office, five pubs, and a fish and chip shop.

Commuters will be well-catered for with the nearby Northampton Station allowing easy access to London Euston Station throughout the day. As well as this, Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough are located within 10 miles of the development.

For those with young families, there is a range of well-respected schooling options in proximity including Overstone Primary School, Moulton Primary School, Moulton School and Science Academy, and the newly-opened Northampton School, all less than two miles away.

