A stunning Northamptonshire home with 13 bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool and a gym is on the market for £2 million.

Located in Flore, this early 19th century detached country house has previously run wellness retreats due to the amount of bedrooms and extensive facilities.

The retreats have earned more than £100,000 per year, according to the agent.

The pool has also been previously rented out to various groups and swimming lessons.

As well as ample inside space, the property also has approximately 0.54 acres of gardens and grounds.

There is an extensive parking area, and a courtyard garden with a central gazebo. The rest of the garden is mainly lawned with mature trees, an ornamental pond and several seating areas.

All of this could be yours for a cool £2 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire property with the pictures below.

1. Flore dream home This £2 million property could be a business venture as well as a home. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

