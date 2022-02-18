This £2 million property could be a business venture as well as a home.

Northamptonshire home with 13 bedrooms, swimming pool, gym and business potential on the market for £2 million

Wellness retreats and swimming lessons have previously been held at the home

By Carly Odell
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:20 pm

A stunning Northamptonshire home with 13 bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool and a gym is on the market for £2 million.

Located in Flore, this early 19th century detached country house has previously run wellness retreats due to the amount of bedrooms and extensive facilities.

The retreats have earned more than £100,000 per year, according to the agent.

The pool has also been previously rented out to various groups and swimming lessons.

As well as ample inside space, the property also has approximately 0.54 acres of gardens and grounds.

There is an extensive parking area, and a courtyard garden with a central gazebo. The rest of the garden is mainly lawned with mature trees, an ornamental pond and several seating areas.

All of this could be yours for a cool £2 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire property with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

Flore dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

Flore dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

Flore dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

Flore dream home

Photo: Michael Graham

