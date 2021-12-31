Picture: Fine & Country Birmingham/Rightmove

Here's what £1.6 million gets you in beautiful Northamptonshire village...and the six-bedroom home is spectacular

House went on the market on Boxing Day

By David Summers
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:13 pm
Updated Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:14 pm

A six-bedroom home in the village of Boughton in Northamptonshire has just gone on the market with a guide price of £1.6 million.

The detached home in Moulton Lane includes:

* Reception Room With Fireplace

* Superb Open Plan Kitchen/Breakfast And Dining Room

* Sitting Room And Study

* Main Bedroom Suite With Dressing Room And En Suite Bathroom

* Two Further Double Bedrooms With En Suites

* Three Further Bedrooms And Bathroom

* Gardens Backing Onto Open Fields

* and a Barbeque Area, Patio And Fire Pit

The home is being marketed by Fine & Country Birmingham and Rightmove.

1.

Picture: Fine & Country Birmingham/Rightmove

Photo Sales

2.

Picture: Fine & Country Birmingham/Rightmove

Photo Sales

3.

Picture: Fine & Country Birmingham/Rightmove

Photo Sales

4.

Picture: Fine & Country Birmingham/Rightmove

Photo Sales
