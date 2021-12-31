Here's what £1.6 million gets you in beautiful Northamptonshire village...and the six-bedroom home is spectacular

A six-bedroom home in the village of Boughton in Northamptonshire has just gone on the market with a guide price of £1.6 million.
The detached home in Moulton Lane includes:
* Reception Room With Fireplace
* Superb Open Plan Kitchen/Breakfast And Dining Room
* Sitting Room And Study
* Main Bedroom Suite With Dressing Room And En Suite Bathroom
* Two Further Double Bedrooms With En Suites
* Three Further Bedrooms And Bathroom
* Gardens Backing Onto Open Fields
* and a Barbeque Area, Patio And Fire Pit
The home is being marketed by Fine & Country Birmingham and Rightmove.