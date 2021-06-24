Here's a look at the cheapest three-bedroom house Northampton has to offer
You get good value for money with this property
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:58 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 11:00 am
The cheapest three-bed semi currently on the Northampton market is in Oransay Close in Great Billing.
Estate agents James Anthony say the property is in excellent condition and in a superb position at the end of a cul-de-sac.
It has a well-cared-for front garden, spacious back garden, a walk-in shower and an open planned kitchen area.
The £112,500 home is also available on the popular shared ownership scheme on a 50% share.
Here's a look at what you get for your money.
