The front of the house, which has a well-kept garden

Here's a look at the cheapest three-bedroom house Northampton has to offer

You get good value for money with this property

By Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:58 am
The cheapest three-bed semi currently on the Northampton market is in Oransay Close in Great Billing.

Estate agents James Anthony say the property is in excellent condition and in a superb position at the end of a cul-de-sac.

It has a well-cared-for front garden, spacious back garden, a walk-in shower and an open planned kitchen area.

The £112,500 home is also available on the popular shared ownership scheme on a 50% share.

Here's a look at what you get for your money.

1.

The bathroom has a walk-in shower

2.

The back garden is patioed and has a good-sized shed in

3.

The open-planned kitchen

4.

The modest-sized living room comes with a fire place

