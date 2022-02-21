Northampton' s ten priciest streets to buy a home on have been revealed after home sales specialists Property Solvers compared the numbers.
Looking at streets that have sold three or more properties since 2016, the company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the NN1, NN2, NN3, NN4, NN5, NN6 and NN7 areas.
After Mojo Mortgages' data revealed that Northampton is in the top 50 least affordable places for first-time home buyers, this new data shows the heights that some properties' prices have risen to.
Golf Lane, Mears Ashby Road and Rugby Road took up gold, silver and bronze respectively. But individual properties also stood out.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Welford Road (NN6) sold for £1,750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £72,500 and under on Nethermead Court (NN3), Harlestone Road (NN5) and St. Lawrence Court (NN6).”
Read on for the full rankings and prices of Northampton's most expensive streets.