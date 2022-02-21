Northampton' s ten priciest streets to buy a home on have been revealed after home sales specialists Property Solvers compared the numbers.

Looking at streets that have sold three or more properties since 2016, the company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the NN1, NN2, NN3, NN4, NN5, NN6 and NN7 areas.

After Mojo Mortgages' data revealed that Northampton is in the top 50 least affordable places for first-time home buyers, this new data shows the heights that some properties' prices have risen to.

Golf Lane, Mears Ashby Road and Rugby Road took up gold, silver and bronze respectively. But individual properties also stood out.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Welford Road (NN6) sold for £1,750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £72,500 and under on Nethermead Court (NN3), Harlestone Road (NN5) and St. Lawrence Court (NN6).”

Read on for the full rankings and prices of Northampton's most expensive streets.

1. Golf Lane, Church Brampton, NN6 Coming in with an average sale price of £1,277,500 across four houses sold, Golf Lane only just nabbed the top spot, with two other contenders not far behind. The lane feeds on to Northamptonshire County Golf Club and sits just south of Brampton Stables. Photo Sales

2. Mears Ashby Road, Earls Barton, NN6 Taking second place with three houses sold at an average price of £1,125,000, this road was just narrowly pipped to the post by Northampton's leading lane. Sitting just outside of Earls Barton, each property has an unlimited view of the large fields in front of them, as well as close connections to the town. Photo Sales

3. Rugby Road, Harleston, NN7 In third place comes Rugby Road, after selling three houses for an average of £1,100,000. The road connects into Kilsby and runs parallel with the M45. It also sits just south of the Royal Mail's National Distribution Centre Photo Sales

4. North Street, Mears Ashby, NN6 Coming in fourth with an average sales price of £1,038,333 across three houses sold, North Street sits South East of Sywell Aviation Museum. It is also within a stone's throw of the Whichwood Cat Hotel. Photo Sales