Here are Northampton's ten cheapest streets to buy a home, according to experts

The cheapest streets to buy a house in Northampton have been revealed.

Looking at streets that have sold three or more properties since 2016, the company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the NN1, NN2, NN3, NN4, NN5, NN6 and NN7 areas.

After Mojo Mortgages' data revealed that Northampton is in the top 50 least affordable places for first-time home buyers, this new data shows that not all properties are so expensive, especially those found in Northampton itself.

Taking up number one as the cheapest street in Northamptonshire, Chester house pulled in just £52,250, averaged across four houses sold.

Chester House, St Edmund's Road and Semilong Road took up first, second and third respectively. But individual properties also stood out.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Welford Road (NN6) sold for £1,750,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £72,500 and under on Nethermead Court (NN3), Harlestone Road (NN5) and St. Lawrence Court (NN6).”

Read on for the full rankings and prices of Northampton's cheapest streets.

Jumping to £77,583 in second place with six properties sold, St Edmund's Road sits just north of Northampton General Hospital and is not far removed from the town centre.

Semilong Road is the last to place, snatching third with a slightly higher average price tag of £78,875, based on four houses sold.

Narrowly missing out on the top three, the Northampton House apartment building ranks fourth with £79,991 spent on average across six properties.

Coming in with a stronger £84,400 price point averaged over five properties sold, Kingsthorpe House.

Costing £84,798 averaged over five properties sold, Whiting Court is found close to Moulton.

As the only property to feature twice on this list, the pricier units of Northampton House won themselves seventh place after three properties brought in £85,000 on average.

Pulling in £87,666 across three properties sold, Elmhurst Court.

Obelisk rise pulled in £90,458 across seven properties sold.