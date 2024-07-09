Have your say on the West Northamptonshire Draft Tenancy Strategy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents are invited to have their say on West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Draft Tenancy Strategy which sets out the approach that Councils and Registered Providers of Social Housing need to consider when developing their own tenancy policies.

Every UK local authority is required by law to have a tenancy strategy outlining:

The types of tenancies

The circumstances that different types of tenancies will be granted

The length of fixed-term tenancies

The circumstances where a further tenancy can be granted following a fixed-term let

As well as aligning its objectives to support the Council’s Corporate plan and key housing-related strategies, the draft West Northamptonshire Tenancy Strategy seeks to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

housing

Set clear expectations of all social registered providers operating across West Northamptonshire in tenancy related matters

Highlight the Council’s preferred approach to tenancy types offered

Encourage social housing providers to offer greater tenancy support and tenancy sustainment

Encourage social rent levels in new build homes

Once adopted, the Tenancy Strategy will replace the existing tenancy strategies currently in place in West Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire residents who hold a tenancy with a registered provider (otherwise known as a housing association), local tenant and resident groups, registered providers, and other interested parties and stakeholders are all encouraged to share their views in the survey.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Our tenants should be involved in shaping the housing services they receive. This consultation provides all interested parties with an opportunity to comment on the draft strategy and take part in decision-making to help shape housing provision in West Northamptonshire.

“This strategy is about more than just council housing services – we want to work with residents, local partner organisations and groups and the wider community to create and deliver a shared long-term strategy that works for everyone.”