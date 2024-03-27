Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of all generations came together to celebrate the launch of the professionally designed show home and get a special VIP tour of Westhill and even having the opportunity to cut the ribbon, marking them officially open.

To mark the occasion, the community-focused housebuilder made £250 contributions to both the school and care home to support the place they have in the local Kettering community.

Construction marks the final phase of homes built in Kettering, with more than 350 at the flagship development already completed to date since 2014. The community-conscious housebuilder has also pledged more than £670,000 towards local education, infrastructure, and leisure facilities.

Guests of every generation join housebuilder for milestone

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director for Tilia Homes Eastern, comments: “We could not have been prouder to welcome the Kettering community to Westhill to see firsthand the hard work that’s going into bringing high quality homes to the area. Our thanks to the residents of Westhill Park Care Home and pupils of Wren Spinney School for their support on this special milestone and hope they enjoyed the day as much as we all did!

“This sense of community coming together and working together to meet the growing demand for housing is at the heart of what we strive for at Tilia Homes and the Westhill team is doing the town proud and its people proud.

“Westhill has been growing for several years and this last phase of properties has already proven popular with buyers in the area. We hope the new show homes offer prospective buyers looking to progress up the property ladder a sense of what life can be like living at Westhill for themselves.”

The final phase of homes at the development on Northampton Road, will feature a range of 91 properties in a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, including a provision of affordable homes, ensuring there is something for every buyer on the property ladder.