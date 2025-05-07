On the market for £550,000 | Purplebricks

A beautifully presented detached home in the heart of Grendon village, with three/four bedrooms and flexible living space.

Set in the heart of charming Grendon village, this beautifully presented detached home on Main Road is on the market for £550,000. With three to four bedrooms, generous living space and a private landscaped garden, it’s the perfect family escape with excellent road links nearby.

To see all 15 photos, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how smartly finished and flexible this home is, inside and out.

The property is arranged over two floors and offers plenty of flexibility. Downstairs, you’ll find two spacious reception rooms, including a bright living area with French doors to the garden and a wood-burning stove for cosy evenings. The second reception room could easily serve as a fourth bedroom, home office, or formal dining space.

The kitchen is a standout — modern, light, and practical — with white oak worktops, integrated appliances, and space for family dining. A handy utility room and ground floor WC add convenience.

Upstairs, the three bedrooms are all good-sized doubles. The principal bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes and a sleek en-suite, while the contemporary family bathroom includes both a full-size bath and a separate steam shower.

Outside, there’s a large, private rear garden, thoughtfully landscaped with patios on two levels, mature planting and lawn space. A detached garden room with power and light offers further flexibility — ideal as a home office, gym, or creative studio. Off-road parking is provided via a car port.

At a glance This three/four-bedroom detached house in Grendon is listed for £550,000 Features include two reception rooms and a modern kitchen with utility room Three double bedrooms, including principal with en-suite Landscaped private rear garden with garden room/office Off-road parking with car port Excellent access to nearby road links

