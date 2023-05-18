GreenSquareAccord set to deliver 22 affordable and energy- efficient homes in Daventry

The 22 apartments, built by Excelsior Land Limited under contract with GreenSquareAccord, will all be available for an affordable rent. Facilities on the site include a communal parking space, external bin room and secure storage for cycles. Tom Wragg, Senior Regeneration Officer at GreenSquareAccord said “We are really proud to be delivering much-needed affordable homes in Daventry. “As the new homes lie with in a conservation area, they have been sympathetically designed with sash windows and slate tiles on the roof. This well-appointed development is perfectly placed with all the amenities of a large town centre on its doorstep and is well insulated thanks to the materials used in construction.” The new development is ideally located on the edge of Daventry Town Centre with supermarkets, eateries, a range of high street shops, a cinema and leisure centre all within a short distance on foot. All the new homes in the scheme will be built using low carbon LoCaL Homes’ Eco-200 off-site closed timber panel system, which will reduce construction times on site and enable quicker client handover and early occupancy for the tenant. The external wall panels will have a brick slip system applied in the LoCaL Homes factory in Walsall. This will further improve both the quality and programme on site. Waste will also be dramatically reduced and will make for a much cleaner and safer site. Sales & Partnerships Manager at LoCaL Homes, Mike Doolan said: “LoCaL Homes are delighted to be a partner in this affordable homes development. There is a strong need for high quality, energy efficient housing in Daventry. “The rising cost of energy is a real problem right now, by using a fabric first design approach our LoCaL Homes offsite timber panel solutions provide high performing, low carbon homes which help to reduce overall household bills”. Owner and Director of Excelsior Land Limited, Katie O’Cearbhaill commented, “It has been a pleasure to work with both GreenSquareAccord and LoCaL Homes on this prestigious development in Daventry. “The attention to detail and quality of the build is outstanding thanks to the careful design and innovative build techniques championed by all parties. It is the first time in the UK that an Eco-200 timber panel system has been combined with the Weber brick slip system and we are proud to be the first construction team to implement this on a residential scheme. We are looking forward to seeing the buildings buzzing with life as the new residents move in.” Construction at GreenSquareAccord’s Oxford Street development is scheduled to be complete within weeks with the first residents moving in during the Summer.