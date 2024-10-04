Grand Union easing housing demand in Towcester

Local housing provider, Grand Union Housing Group, is building a total of 135 affordable homes on the outskirts of Towcester, Northants, to help ease housing demand in the area and provide more opportunities for people to get on the property ladder.

The partnership with Persimmon Homes has seen 95 one, two, three and four bedroomed homes built on this site so far, with 24 to come this year and a further 16 to come in 2025.

Dave Lakin, Director of Development & Commercial at Grand Union, said: “At Grand Union, our aim is to provide high quality, affordable homes that respond to people’s individual needs.

“Originally, this site at The Furlongs was planned to deliver homes for shared ownership and affordable rent. However, with our commitment to building genuinely affordable homes, and our partnership approach with Persimmon, we have been able to change the tenures to include delivery of 32 social rented homes.

New Grand Union Homes at The Furlongs, TowcesterNew Grand Union Homes at The Furlongs, Towcester
New Grand Union Homes at The Furlongs, Towcester

“We’re also delighted to see the shared ownership homes on this site being reserved off plan, helping new customers with an affordable route into home ownership.”

Grand Union provides homes for more than 27,000 people across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire. It plans to build 900 more new homes over the next three years to play its part in ending the housing crisis.

