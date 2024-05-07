Glenvale Park kicks off the season with new sports pitches
and live on Freeview channel 276
The newly opened outdoor space includes four football pitches and a cricket pitch with natural turf and artificial wickets, giving residents from the development and surrounding areas the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports, close to home.
The opening of the pitches marks a significant milestone in Glenvale Park’s ongoing efforts to deliver £1.1bn in asset value of community amenities.
Lead developer, Glenvale Park LLP, has been collaborating with Glenvale Park Residents’ Association to formalise plans for the future use of the pitches.
Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “We remain committed to supporting local sports and hope this new space will serve as a hub that brings people together.
“I look forward to seeing the community enjoying these facilities for years to come.”
Paul Prosser, Chair of Glenvale Park Residents Association, said: "The sports pitches are a fantastic new resource for local residents, making it easier for everyone to stay active and become part of the community.”
The opening of the pitches follows Glenvale Park’s ongoing support for local sports teams, which has included the sponsorship of Wellingborough Redwell Walking Football Club, Wellingborough Whitworth Under 13s Football Club and Wellingborough Town’s Cricket and Rugby Club.
As well as providing high-quality homes, Glenvale Park is committed to giving back to the community of Wellingborough, through both community engagement and a dedicated social value programme.