Get a glimpse of future development with virtual tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Through the developer’s new YouTube video, potential homebuyers can now envision themselves living at the Taunton Way development. The video provides a CGI flythrough, portraying how the development will look, including green open space and amenities.
The Watlings at Towcester Vale is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We appreciate just how busy peoples’ lives are which is why we’ve decided to create the video of The Watlings at Towcester Vale.
“This is an exciting way to get an impression of the development and it is something that anyone hoping to join the vibrant community should experience!
“Of course, if you’d like to see the development with your own eyes, you can still do this by booking an appointment with our Sales Advisers.”