Get a glimpse of future development with virtual tour

Property-seekers hoping to find their dream home in Northamptonshire can now discover David Wilson Homes’ The Watlings at Towcester Vale development from the comfort of their own home.

Through the developer’s new YouTube video, potential homebuyers can now envision themselves living at the Taunton Way development. The video provides a CGI flythrough, portraying how the development will look, including green open space and amenities.

The Watlings at Towcester Vale is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We appreciate just how busy peoples’ lives are which is why we’ve decided to create the video of The Watlings at Towcester Vale.

“This is an exciting way to get an impression of the development and it is something that anyone hoping to join the vibrant community should experience!