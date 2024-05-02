GALLERY: Look inside this five-bedroom period stone cottage in Northampton

A five-bedroom detached stone property in Quinton Road, Northampton, is up for sale at £790,000.

The house, marketed by Richard Greener estate agents, includes walled gardens and covers around 1/3 of an acre on the edge of the popular old village of Wootton.

According Richard Greener: “The interior retains a wealth of character features including two separate reception rooms, one with an inglenook fireplace, a master bedroom with a dressing area and bathroom en suite and a studio room which may also be suitable as a work-from-home office.

"The house is ideal for the growing family and there is garaging and off-road parking.”

For more details, see the sales listing here.

