GALLERY: Look inside this five-bedroom period stone cottage in Northampton

A five-bedroom detached stone property in Quinton Road, Northampton, is up for sale at £790,000.
The house, marketed by Richard Greener estate agents, includes walled gardens and covers around 1/3 of an acre on the edge of the popular old village of Wootton.
According Richard Greener: “The interior retains a wealth of character features including two separate reception rooms, one with an inglenook fireplace, a master bedroom with a dressing area and bathroom en suite and a studio room which may also be suitable as a work-from-home office.
"The house is ideal for the growing family and there is garaging and off-road parking.”
For more details, see the sales listing here.