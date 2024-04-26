GALLERY: Inside this luxury £2 million home for sale near Northampton

This luxury six-bedroom detached home is on the market for £2 million
By Stewart Carr
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:07 BST

A six-bedroom property outside Northampton with one acre of land is on sale for offers over £2 million.

Oscar James estate agents is marketing the property on The Avenue in Overstone.

The impressive new-build, named Richmonds, also features five bedrooms, an upstairs terrace, a home cinema and a large driveway.

According to the agents: “Richmonds is, without a doubt, the most exciting property on the market in Northamptonshire today.

"This simply stunning home boasts unrivalled attention to detail with an exquisite, ultra high-end finish throughout.

“It is situated in an enviable position at the end of a quiet lane, meaning there is no through traffic lending to the secluded and private feel of the property and its surroundings.”

For more details see the sales listing here.

This stunning house near Northampton is on the market for offers over £2 million.

1. Overstone dream home

This stunning house near Northampton is on the market for offers over £2 million. Photo: Oscar James

Photo Sales
Richmond makes a stunning first impression, with a white and charcoal render and sweeping driveway

2. Richmonds makes a stunning first impression

Richmond makes a stunning first impression, with a white and charcoal render and sweeping driveway Photo: Oscar James

Photo Sales
The luxurious driveway boasts room for multiple cars as well as a detached garage

3. A luxurious driveway

The luxurious driveway boasts room for multiple cars as well as a detached garage Photo: Oscar James

Photo Sales
The handmade, bespoke staircase is a further feature of the hallway with solid walnut treads and black steel detail

4. A handmade, bespoke staircase

The handmade, bespoke staircase is a further feature of the hallway with solid walnut treads and black steel detail Photo: Oscar James

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire