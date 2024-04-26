GALLERY: Inside this luxury £2 million home for sale near Northampton

A six-bedroom property outside Northampton with one acre of land is on sale for offers over £2 million.
Oscar James estate agents is marketing the property on The Avenue in Overstone.
The impressive new-build, named Richmonds, also features five bedrooms, an upstairs terrace, a home cinema and a large driveway.
According to the agents: “Richmonds is, without a doubt, the most exciting property on the market in Northamptonshire today.
"This simply stunning home boasts unrivalled attention to detail with an exquisite, ultra high-end finish throughout.
“It is situated in an enviable position at the end of a quiet lane, meaning there is no through traffic lending to the secluded and private feel of the property and its surroundings.”
