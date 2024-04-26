GALLERY: Inside this luxury £2 million home for sale near Northampton

A six-bedroom property outside Northampton with one acre of land is on sale for offers over £2 million.

Oscar James estate agents is marketing the property on The Avenue in Overstone.

The impressive new-build, named Richmonds, also features five bedrooms, an upstairs terrace, a home cinema and a large driveway.

According to the agents: “Richmonds is, without a doubt, the most exciting property on the market in Northamptonshire today.

"This simply stunning home boasts unrivalled attention to detail with an exquisite, ultra high-end finish throughout.

“It is situated in an enviable position at the end of a quiet lane, meaning there is no through traffic lending to the secluded and private feel of the property and its surroundings.”

For more details see the sales listing here.

Overstone dream home This stunning house near Northampton is on the market for offers over £2 million.

Richmonds makes a stunning first impression Richmond makes a stunning first impression, with a white and charcoal render and sweeping driveway

A luxurious driveway The luxurious driveway boasts room for multiple cars as well as a detached garage

A handmade, bespoke staircase The handmade, bespoke staircase is a further feature of the hallway with solid walnut treads and black steel detail