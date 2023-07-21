News you can trust since 1931
Futures partners with United Living to build 38 affordable homes in Northampton

The development is expected to complete by 2025.
By Jordan PriceContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

Futures Housing Group, a not-for-profit housing association in the East Midlands, is working with United Living Group to build 38 affordable homes in Northampton.

Futures has awarded United Living a £9.2 million contract to build the new development on Central Avenue, Northampton.

The site will be made up of 20 social rent and 18 shared ownership properties, including one bed flats and two and three bed homes. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Mock-up of Central Avenue developmentMock-up of Central Avenue development
Lindsey Williams, Group Chief Executive of Futures said: “I’m really pleased Futures is working together with United Living to build much needed homes for people in Northamptonshire. There’s an annual shortfall in the number of homes being built across our region and nationwide, so developments like this are very much a part of our core purpose here at Futures.”

Caroline Lewis, Managing Director of United Living said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract. Northampton is experiencing a social housing shortage, and we are pleased to be able to create accessible, safe and comfortable accommodations to help address these local needs.”

Lindsey added: “Building new, affordable homes is a key priority for Futures as we continually strive to support the community with more housing. I look forward to seeing the homes developed with United Living over the next few years.”

