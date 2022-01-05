Fore! Spectacular £1.15million home in Northampton on the market with views over nearby golf course

A five bedroom home in Northampton overlooking a golf course has gone on the market for £1,150,000.

The refurbished home is on Spyglass Hill, Collingtree Park.

Agents Stonhills says: "The property benefits from a stunning open plan kitchen/dining room with bi fold doors to the rear garden offering great space for entertaining and family living, with three further reception rooms, five double bedrooms, two ensuites, family bathroom, south facing rear garden, off road parking for numerous vehicles and a double garage.

"The property has been extensively refurbished over the last 2-3 years and includes, bespoke handmade fitted kitchen and master bedroom by Wychwood Cabinet Makers, Miele appliances throughout and an oak staircase by Neville Johnson."

The home is being marketed by Stonhills/Rightmove.

