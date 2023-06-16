FOR SALE: Inside modern Northamptonshire home with stunning outdoor pool

The home has nearly 3,000 square feet of accommodation

A Northamptonshire home with a stunning outdoor swimming pool has been added to the market.

The four bedroom, detached house in Whittlebury near Towcester has contemporary interiors and an open plan kitchen, dining and family room.

Agents say: “A contemporary four bedroom detached property with a double garage, gardens, swimming pool and paddock extending to approximately 3.2 acres in total.

"The property has approaching 3,000 sq. ft. of accommodation with most of the rooms designed around the south facing gardens and grounds.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.4 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire home with the stunning outdoor pool with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Whittlebury dream home This could all be yours for an offer in excess of £1.4 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Whittlebury dream home This could all be yours for an offer in excess of £1.4 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Whittlebury dream home This could all be yours for an offer in excess of £1.4 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

4 . Whittlebury dream home This could all be yours for an offer in excess of £1.4 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales