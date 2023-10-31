Five low-cost home security measures Northampton residents can take as night crime continues to fall
Despite instances of night crime falling overall in Northampton, with criminal damage and violence falling 40% and 60% respectively, reports of burglary are still growing across the wider Northampton area.
Plumplot data suggests that reports of burglary grew 9.6% for the year ending August 2023, but there are plenty of encouraging signs that efforts to control crime are beginning to work in more metropolitan areas.
While residents may be concerned that instances of burglary are growing locally, there are a number of easy-to-implement measures that can help to deter burglars in a more effective manner. These include:
1. Video doorbells are a great deterrent
Smart video doorbells allow you to view, listen, and speak to visitors even if you’re not at home. You can not only help to direct where delivery drivers can store your parcel, but you can also use these cloud-based devices to see who’s at the door at all times.
Even if they don’t ring the bell, you can still be alerted to the activity of a visitor based on their movement in view of the camera.
The great thing about video doorbells is that they often act as a strong deterrent for burglars due to their high resolution and increased probability of identification of intruders.
2. Motion detection lighting to stop burglars in their tracks
Installing motion detection lighting can help to theft-proof your home. These lights are a great deterrent and are relatively inexpensive. Many models even run on solar power to make them even easier to operate.
When movement is detected, your lights can illuminate your porch, garden, or driveway, causing any would-be intruders to become instantly visible at all hours of the day.
3. Audit the quality of your locks
Should a burglar become dead set on targeting your home, it’s imperative that you have locks that are capable of standing up to the test.
For wooden doors, “a 5-lever mortice lock compliant with BS3621 provides top-notch security, especially when combined with a night latch and optionally reinforcing the door when possible,” according to Rated Locksmiths advisors.
“Brands that offer high-quality mortice locks include Union (previously Chubb), Securefast, Era, and many others.”
4. Take the time to review your security
It’s worth taking the time to consider the capabilities of your home security systems already in place. Are your windows locked? Do you have any blind spots in your home that burglars might be able to exploit? Are your valuables kept away from the view of those passing your windows?
5. Gravel drives can be an easy deterrent
Finally, adding gravel to your driveway can be one of the easiest ways to protect your property. This is because the noise they make as visitors arrive at your home can quickly alert residents that somebody may be attempting to gain access.