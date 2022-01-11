Five-bedroom home near Northampton with access to private parkland for residents could be yours

A five-bedroom home in a village near Northampton is on the market with a guide price of £900,000.

The stone and brick built detached house, in Glebe Farm Close, Collingtree, overlooks a nearby parkland owned and maintained by the residents of the close.

It includes five bedrooms, one en suite; family bathroom and Jack and Jill shower room; two reception rooms; fitted kitchen/dining room and utility room; detached double garage and off street parking; gym with cloakroom and rear garden and patio seating area.

The detached double garage has a door to the garden and a separate door to the stairs to the gym/office and cloakroom. The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with shrub and flower borders, and an extensive paved patio by the house for outside dining and entertaining.

The home is being marketed by Rightmove/Michael Graham Estate Agents.

