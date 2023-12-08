Five-bedroom home in one of the most sought-after areas of Northampton on the market for £1.65 million

Home stands in ‘glorious gardens and grounds’ of nearly one acre with ‘fabulous’ views

Bramhills, Golf Lane, Church Brampton occupies an attractive position in this most sought after location with glorious gardens and grounds extending to around 0.94 acres enjoying a westerly aspect adjoining fields with fabulous views over towards Harlestone Firs and within walking distance of the County Golf Club, say agents Jackson-Stops.

The home is also being marketed on Rightmove.

A spokesperson said: “It offers a unique opportunity for an individual to remodel or replace the existing property in arguably one of the sought-after and desirable villages in Northamptonshire.

“The property is approached through a main door into the hall, having a solid oak staircase rising and turning to the first floor landing with cupboard below and original solid oak flooring. Off the hallway is the cloakroom with separate WC. The sitting room is of a dual aspect with an open brick fireplace, set in a tiled brick hearth with wooden mantel above, door to the rear garden terrace and original solid oak flooring. Access from here leads to the dining room with walk-in bay window to the rear aspect enjoying views of the garden, solid oak flooring and open access leading to the kitchen/breakfast room.

“The kitchen/breakfast room comprises a generous range of fitted base and eye level units incorporating display shelving with recessed lighting, generous worktop areas with inset sink unit with feature electric four ring Aga with double oven and electric companion to side. Further features include recessed lighting to ceiling, bamboo flooring and windows to the front and rear aspect. A door from here leads to the inner lobby with a secondary entrance to the front and a further door that leads to the study/bedroom with double doors affording access to the paved terrace and garden beyond and access to its own en-suite wet room. Off the inner lobby is the useful utility room which is fitted with a range of base and eye level cupboards with door to the rear gardens and connecting door to the garage.

“On the first floor there is a spacious landing with stairs rising to the second floor with storage cupboard. The main bedroom has windows to the rear aspect affording attractive views over formal gardens and countryside beyond with further window to the side aspect and a range of built-in wardrobes and access to the refitted en-suite bathroom. A generous second bedroom with a range of built-in wardrobes, again with a window to the rear aspect enjoying the views across the countryside with access to its own en-suite shower room. There is a further double bedroom with dressing area and a family bathroom.

“On the second floor is a small landing area with access to two double bedrooms, both with Velux skylight windows, one of which has its own cloakroom with access to eaves storage areas,” the spokesperson for the agents said.

Bramhills is approached by a gravelled in and out driveway with lawned areas, flower and shrub borders and maturing trees and outside lighting. Access to the rear garden is through a five bar side gate and there is hard standing next to a double attached garage having light and power with electric roller doors.

“The whole plot extends to 0.94 acres and is attractively landscaped with the formal gardens largely laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders, retained by hedges and conifers with an attractive fixed pergola structure in the centre of the garden perfect for those BBQ's on a sunny lazy afternoon. There is a large kitchen garden along with small orchard to the side having apple specimens and a number of outbuildings including a greenhouse. The well established and landscaped gardens are an attractive feature to the property adjoining fields having a south westerly aspect with views over to Harlestone Firs.”