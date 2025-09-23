Elegant five-bedroom detached home in Northampton with space and flexibility for £530,000 | Purplebricks

An exceptional family home versatile and in a prime location.

This impressive five-bed detached house in Holbein Gardens, Northampton (NN4) is listed for £530,000. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac, it offers generous accommodation, a ground-floor bedroom option, and high-spec finishes throughout perfect for growing families or those needing flexible spaces.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its well-planned two floors.

Inside, the ground floor features a large welcoming hallway leading to a dual-aspect lounge with a multi-fuel Charnwood stove, a conservatory with underfloor heating, and a fully integrated kitchen/breakfast room with dining space.

5 bedroom detached house | Purplebricks

There’s also a utility room and a downstairs shower room. Part of the original double garage has been converted into a flexible fifth bedroom great for guests, a playroom or home office.

This home is one of dozens available in Northampton on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-northampton .

At a glance

This five-bedroom detached house in Holbein Gardens, Northampton is listed for £530,000

Features include a ground-floor bedroom & shower room, dual-aspect lounge with multi-fuel stove, conservatory with underfloor heating

Fully integrated kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, and converted garage for flexible 5th bedroom

Four further bedrooms upstairs, including principal with en suite, plus family bathroom

Private rear garden, driveway parking, remaining garage storage

Triple glazing throughout, set in a quiet cul-de-sac with excellent access to local amenities and the M1

