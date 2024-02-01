First wave of Shared Ownership homes now available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comprising a charming array of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes full of character, space and practicality for a variety of homeseekers to make their own, the Norwood Farm development is an ideal location for those wanting to enjoy the Northamptonshire countryside without being detached from the amenities of a bustling town.

Platform Home Ownership, in collaboration with five-star housebuilder Vistry, is providing high-quality homes in various styles to meet the needs of the growing population in West Northamptonshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The development, just four miles west of Northampton town centre, will allow Northamptonshire residents to own their own home through a more affordable scheme.

A typical lounge area in a Platform Home Ownership property.

Built with the modern homebuyer in mind, with contemporary fittings, areas for remote working and high energy efficiency, these versatile homes provide a fantastic home for buyers to settle down in, with key features to suit young families, downsizers, commuters and other homeseekers.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, they have sold 55% more Shared Ownership homes between April 2021 and March 2022 compared to the previous year.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Sarah Williams, Sales Consultant for Norwood Farm, said: “It’s exciting to be contributing towards the growth of housing in West Northamptonshire, with these stunning homes in a great location with potential to become a popular hotspot for commuters and families.

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more sought-after route toward home ownership, so we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long.

“Our partnership with Vistry means we know these homes will be crafted to a high standard, and therefore those who make these properties their own will be incredibly lucky to have landed in such a great place.”

One of the impressive homes brought to Norwood Farm courtesy of Platform is the Aslin home style, a semi-detached, three-bedroom home with a contemporary setup and an abundance of space for the demands that modern life brings.

Available on four properties at Norwood Farm, this home style is underpinned by a welcoming hallway on entry, off which stems a modern, fully-fitted kitchen-dining area and large lounge for winding down or entertaining family and friends, while the ground floor also features a large storage area and downstairs bathroom, completed by a turfed rear garden.

The home is fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, while there is allocated parking and a 10-year build warranty, all of which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

The upper floor is home to a large main bedroom and stylish family bathroom, with two other bedrooms which could be converted into a dressing room remote working space.

Norwood Farm is situated a short drive from junction 16 of the M1 motorway, meaning London, the West Midlands and the north are accessible via road, while Northampton train station has direct rail services to the capital, Birmingham and other larger settlements.

Northampton itself is rich in amenities, with two major sports teams in Northampton Town FC and Northampton Saints, one of the country’s most successful Rugby Union teams based in the town. The town is also steeped in history and cultural significance, and often referred to as the men’s shoe making capital of the world.

Immediately west of the development, residents can enjoy the idyllic Northamptonshire countryside, with many fields, parks and charming villages nearby for families and dogwalkers to enjoy many outdoor pursuits.

