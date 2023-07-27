First residents move into inaugural housing development

Miller Homes has completed the first house under its newly-formed South Midlands region, also based in Northampton, at the Norwood Quarter development located off Berrywood Road in the town.

Norwood Quarter is the first development to be delivered by Miller Homes South Midlands, which was set-up in 2022 as part of the national housebuilder’s targeted and sustained growth plans, within its wider Midlands regional patch.

The Northampton development will eventually comprise 349 new homes, of which 52 will be provided as affordable housing, as part of the wider Norwood Quarter residential scheme.

Miller Homes is celebrating its first ever occupations for its newly-formed South Midlands region, b

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “While every completed Miller Homes property brings its own sense of pride, especially to its new owners, this particular handover was particularly special for the business as it marked the first ever home to be purchased, completed and now occupied within the South Midlands region.

“The creation of the South Midlands region is part of Miller Homes’ continued expansion plans as we look to grow and deliver more homes year-on-year to help meet housing targets for the group, and supply new homes to meet the demand of the market.

“Now, as our first development begins to really take shape at Norwood Quarter, we will soon begin to see the transformation of the site into a burgeoning new community in Northampton, which we hope will leave behind a legacy for our new homeowners to enjoy for generations to come.”

Work began at Miller Homes’ Norwood Quarter development in the summer of 2022, which was marked by the burial of a time capsule in partnership with Northamptonshire-based charity Teamwork Trust, to celebrate what life was like in 2022, the year the development began.

A four-bedroom show home was opened at the development in April 2023, before the first completed home for occupation was made available this summer. Work continues on the remainder of the scheme, with more residents set to move in over the coming weeks and months.