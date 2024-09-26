Final Shared Ownership home available at Linden Homes’ Harpole development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last remaining Shared Ownership home at Western Gate is available through Home Reach, offering a fantastic opportunity to secure a stylish, modern home in a highly sought-after development.

Life at Western Gate offers the perfect balance of countryside living and easy access to Northampton’s town centre, making it an ideal location for those who value both convenience and a peaceful, rural setting.

The last remaining Shared Ownership property, ‘The Ripley’ is a spacious three-storey, five-bedroom home available through the Home Reach scheme. By purchasing through Shared Ownership, buyers can purchase a percentage of the property and pay rent on the remaining share.

The five-bedroom home feature a bright, open-plan kitchen/diner area with French doors leading to the rear garden, a generous living room, and plenty of storage space throughout. On the first floor are two double bedrooms (one with an en-suite), two single bedrooms as well as a modern family bathroom, make it perfect for growing families. The second floor sits a large master bedroom with another en-suite. The Ripley also features a single garage and two parking spaces.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit: homereach.org.uk.