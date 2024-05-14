Final phase of The Hawkins Factory regeneration project due to complete December 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the initial two phases of the Hawkins Factory Regeneration Project now complete, the final phase is well underway with completion due December 2024

The Grade II listed building, known as the Globe Leather Works building, will bring a further 39 apartments to the local area.

This phase will be delivered to the same high-level specification as the previous two phases of the project which total 89 apartments.

Construction work started at the beginning of March 2024 with delivery due December 2024.

Hawkins Regeneration Project

Passion for the regeneration of shoe factories in Northampton, runs deep in the veins of those who understand the rich heritage and craftsmanship embedded in the region's history.

The resurgence of these factories not only revitalizes the local economy but also preserves a tradition that spans generations. It’s not just about regeneration of the local area; It's about honouring a legacy, ensuring that the heartbeat of Northampton's shoemaking prowess continues to thrive, echoing through time and fashion trends.

With every regenerated factory, there's a renewed hope, a commitment to sustaining a vital piece of cultural identity for generations to come.

