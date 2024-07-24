Final family homes released for sale at £20m Kettering development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final two family homes have been released for sale at a popular 71-home, £20m Barton Point development in Kettering. Located a mile from the centre of Kettering and part of the wider Hanwood Park masterplan, the development comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom practically designed, energy efficient family homes.

The remaining family homes at Barton Point are a four-bedroom, detached Mulwood house type priced at £364,950 and a four-bedroom, detached Tamwood available for £410,000.

Avant Homes also has a range of incentives on the remaining plots at the development. These include part exchange, five per cent deposit contribution, upgrades worth over £4,000 and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Barton Point forms part of the wider 890-acre Hanwood Park Sustainable Urban Extension, which is also known as a diverse 15-minute neighbourhood.

Once complete, Hanwood Park will include retail facilities, a space for healthcare, four new primary schools and a secondary school. Residents will also benefit from 284-acres of open green space including parks, play areas and sports pitches.

The final remaining Tamwood at Barton Point is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

The Tamwood’s hallway leads to an open-plan kitchen dining area with integrated appliances and French doors, with a separate living space featuring bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden.

Downstairs is completed by an additional living room, large WC, utility room and additional storage cupboards.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from an ensuite shower room whilst two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom are served by a family bathroom. The Tamwood also benefits from an internal garage.

Avant Homes East Midlands sales and marketing director, Nova Eames, said: “Our Barton Point development has been proven extremely popular from the outset and we now only have two homes remaining for sale.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone, helping people make their ideal next move a reality and creating new communities where we build. Barton Point is a great example of this.

“We don’t anticipate that these final homes will be available for long, so encourage prospective buyers to speak with our sales team to discuss how we can tailor a bespoke offer for them.”