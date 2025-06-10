Final chance to buy at popular Northamptonshire development
With the development’s final phase edging closer to completion and only two homes remaining, Barratt Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.
The homes still available at the development are the Kingsley Special and Grendon style properties, which are both impressive four bedroom family homes.
Stepping inside the Kingsley Special, residents are greeted with a large entrance hall with a separate lounge utility room and cloakroom. At the rear of the property is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors leading out to a back garden.
Upstairs is a family bathroom, as well as three double bedrooms and a fourth bedroom that can be utilised in many ways. The main bedroom also benefits from its own en suite.
Inside the Grendon, residents can take advantage of an integral garage, a separate lounge at the front of the property and a large kitchen and dining area at the rear of the property with adjoining utility room and cloak room.
The first floor of the Grendon offers residents four double bedrooms with the main bedroom also having access to its own en suite, as well as a large family bathroom.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Wendel View has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we’re excited to welcome new residents.
“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”
Residents who join the community at Wendel View will benefit from a wide range of great amenities on their doorstep, including a range of independent shops, pubs and eateries.
There are number of schemes are available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.
For more information about developments in the county, call 033 3355 8485.