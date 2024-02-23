Expanded Grange of homes: Platform releases first home styles at Desborough development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Designed and beautifully crafted by five-star builder Bellway Homes, the first instalment of the 54 modern, energy-efficient homes at The Grange have seen a stunning blend of terraced and end-terraced Shared Ownership properties hit the market with a mixture of two- and three-bedroom.

With a variety of home styles to grace North Northamptonshire throughout the development’s lifecycle, The Grange will offer residents in and around Desborough the opportunity to purchase their own home through a more affordable scheme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

Image of a typical Platform Home Ownership home

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, they have sold 55% more Shared Ownership homes between April 2021 and March 2022 compared to the previous year.

Kelly Rigley, Regional Sales Manager at Platform: “We’re delighted to be further expanding our range of properties in Northamptonshire, with the first releases at The Grange a significant step towards meeting the demand for more affordable housing in the region.

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more sought-after route toward home ownership, so we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long.

“Our partnership with Bellway means we know these homes will be crafted to a high specification, and therefore those who make these properties their own will be incredibly lucky to have landed in such a great place.”

One of the impressive homes brought to Desborough courtesy of Platform is the Baker style home, a terraced, two-bedroom home with plenty of character, space and flexibility to meet the demands of the modern homeowner.

Available at four plots on The Grange, The Baker will greet its new owners with a welcoming hallway, and a contemporary, fitted kitchen immediately to the left. To the rear is a modern, spacious living-dining space with large windows and stylish French doors allowing for plenty of natural light. A downstairs bathroom and understairs storage completes the ground floor.

The Baker is fully-fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, while there is allocated parking and a 10-year build warranty, all of which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

Upstairs houses two large bedrooms, with bedroom two offering the flexibility to be used as a study, storage room or dressing area. There’s also yet more space for storage and a stylish family bathroom separating the two main rooms.

The Grange sits at the northern tip of Desborough, nearby to the major A6 and A14 roads that connect rural Northamptonshire to the Midlands, East Anglia and the south-east.

Uniquely positioned, these new homes will give residents the ideal combination between the tranquil Northamptonshire countryside and the charming amenities that a historic town provides.