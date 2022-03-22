Every planning application in Northampton put in over the last week

The latest planning applications submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for Northampton:

Planning Application WNN/2022/0338 - Valid From 22/03/2022

36 Cowper Street, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 3QR

Change of Use from House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 4 occupants to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 5 occupants

Planning Application WNN/2022/0339 - Valid From 21/03/2022

436 Obelisk Rise, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8TY

Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission WNN/2021/0436 (Single storey side extension) to extend extension by circa 600mm

Planning Application WNN/2022/0296 - Valid From 21/03/2022

11 Collingdale Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2TS

Single storey rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0184 - Valid From 21/03/2022

11 Hardingstone Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6DF

First floor extension to chalet bungalow and two storey front extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0332 - Valid From 18/03/2022

19 Belfry Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0PB

2no single storey rear extensions

Planning Application WNN/2022/0333 - Valid From 18/03/2022

16 Ardington Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5LJ

Demolition of existing single storey extension and construction of new single and two storey rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0335 - Valid From 18/03/2022

39 Fulford Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7NX

Ground floor rear extension, amendments to porch and internal works

Planning Application WNN/2022/0337 - Valid From 18/03/2022

26 Crossbrooks, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6AJ

Lawful Development Certificate for proposed construction of rear dormer to existing roof to create loft space

Planning Application WNN/2022/0096 - Valid From 18/03/2022

Fourth Floor, 61 69 Charles House Derngate, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1UE

Provision of high level scaffold access and edge protection, cleaning and sealing/relining all gutters located at the base of the mansard/dormer roof details at fourth floor and to also repair and recoat the mansard and dormers, repairs to the main roof to be applied over existing asphalt covering, installation of insulation to main roof (which will increase height of main roof slightly), replacement of roof edge handrail (around plant area only) and installation of full height door with dormer detail to provide access to roof

Planning Application WNN/2022/0328 - Valid From 17/03/2022

368 Welford Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8PS

Single storey front extension, to include replacement of porch and extension of living room

Planning Application WNN/2022/0329 - Valid From 17/03/2022

31 33 The Squirrels Inn Public House Main Road, Duston, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6JF

Installation of replacement illuminated and non illuminated signs to the exterior of the building

Planning Application WNN/2022/0330 - Valid From 17/03/2022

31 33 The Squirrels Inn Public House Main Road, Duston, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6JF

Listed Building Consent Application for the installation of replacement illuminated and non illuminated signs to the exterior of the building

Planning Application WNN/2022/0331 - Valid From 17/03/2022

193 Kettering Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4BP

Single storey rear extension (Retrospective)

Planning Application WNN/2022/0302 - Valid From 17/03/2022

198 The Headlands, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2NX

Two storey side extension including attic conversion and rear dormer

Planning Application WNN/2022/0303 - Valid From 17/03/2022

31 Wakehurst Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0TN

Demolition of existing front porch and construction of new single storey front extension, plus internal structural alterations

Planning Application WNN/2022/0299 - Valid From 17/03/2022

1 The Smithy, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3PL

Installation of 15no Solar Panels on front elevation roof

Planning Application WNN/2022/0285 - Valid From 17/03/2022

Parklands Middle School Devon Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6DX

Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission N/2019/0591 (Reserved Matters Application pursuant to Outline Planning Permission N/2018/0904 (Outline application with all matters reserved except access for up to 132no dwellings) for the development of 132no dwellings, public open space and associated development) to re-direct the mowed path that runs past plot 44

Planning Application WNN/2022/0261 - Valid From 17/03/2022

567 Harlestone Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6NX

Installation of dropped kerb

Planning Application WNN/2022/0207 - Valid From 17/03/2022

83 Cottingham Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 7LG

Change of Use of Domestic Garage (Use Class C3) to Dog Grooming Business (Sui Generis), to include single storey rear extension to existing bungalow

Planning Application WNN/2022/0193 - Valid From 17/03/2022

44 Beech House Penfold Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 9EF

First floor extension and single storey rear extension to create granny annex

Planning Application WNN/2022/0323 - Valid From 16/03/2022

15 Brunel Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 4AF

Installation of PVCu replica roof extension to rear of property

Planning Application WNN/2022/0325 - Valid From 16/03/2022

76 78 Artizan Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4HS

Change of Use from Print Shop and Offices (Use Class E) to create 5no Flats (Use Class C3), to include replacement roof and new rear dormer

Planning Application WNN/2022/0326 - Valid From 16/03/2022

149 Birchfield Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4RQ

Single storey side/rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0327 - Valid From 16/03/2022

55 South Copse, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0RY

Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0280 - Valid From 16/03/2022

29 Riverwell, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 5EG

Two storey side and rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0315 - Valid From 15/03/2022

66 Kingsthorpe Grove, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 6NT

Single storey rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0316 - Valid From 15/03/2022

52 High Street, Wootton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6JR

T1 Willow (Rear Garden) - Pollard to keep the tree to a moderate size T2 Yew (Next to house) - Lift canopy to 6m from road level and make even on all sides, reduce crown by 20% so that branches are 2m away from house and remove foliage and ivy on trunk T3 Yew (Top end of driveway) - Cut back low hanging branches on left-hand side of tree (as you look towards house) and shape crown so that it is even on both sides and remove foliage and ivy on trunk T4 Yew (Entrance to driveway) - Lift canopy to 6m from road level, make canopy even on both sides, reduce crown by up to 20% and shape crown to make it balanced on both sides

Planning Application WNN/2022/0317 - Valid From 15/03/2022

11 Emley Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 9SH