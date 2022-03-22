Every planning application in Northampton put in over the last week
From houses of multiple occupation to single storey extensions...who wants to build what in your community
The latest planning applications submitted to West Northamptonshire Council for Northampton:
Planning Application WNN/2022/0338 - Valid From 22/03/2022
36 Cowper Street, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 3QR
Change of Use from House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 4 occupants to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 5 occupants
Planning Application WNN/2022/0339 - Valid From 21/03/2022
436 Obelisk Rise, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8TY
Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission WNN/2021/0436 (Single storey side extension) to extend extension by circa 600mm
Planning Application WNN/2022/0296 - Valid From 21/03/2022
11 Collingdale Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2TS
Single storey rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0184 - Valid From 21/03/2022
11 Hardingstone Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6DF
First floor extension to chalet bungalow and two storey front extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0332 - Valid From 18/03/2022
19 Belfry Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0PB
2no single storey rear extensions
Planning Application WNN/2022/0333 - Valid From 18/03/2022
16 Ardington Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5LJ
Demolition of existing single storey extension and construction of new single and two storey rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0335 - Valid From 18/03/2022
39 Fulford Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7NX
Ground floor rear extension, amendments to porch and internal works
Planning Application WNN/2022/0337 - Valid From 18/03/2022
26 Crossbrooks, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6AJ
Lawful Development Certificate for proposed construction of rear dormer to existing roof to create loft space
Planning Application WNN/2022/0096 - Valid From 18/03/2022
Fourth Floor, 61 69 Charles House Derngate, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 1UE
Provision of high level scaffold access and edge protection, cleaning and sealing/relining all gutters located at the base of the mansard/dormer roof details at fourth floor and to also repair and recoat the mansard and dormers, repairs to the main roof to be applied over existing asphalt covering, installation of insulation to main roof (which will increase height of main roof slightly), replacement of roof edge handrail (around plant area only) and installation of full height door with dormer detail to provide access to roof
Planning Application WNN/2022/0328 - Valid From 17/03/2022
368 Welford Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8PS
Single storey front extension, to include replacement of porch and extension of living room
Planning Application WNN/2022/0329 - Valid From 17/03/2022
31 33 The Squirrels Inn Public House Main Road, Duston, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6JF
Installation of replacement illuminated and non illuminated signs to the exterior of the building
Planning Application WNN/2022/0330 - Valid From 17/03/2022
31 33 The Squirrels Inn Public House Main Road, Duston, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6JF
Listed Building Consent Application for the installation of replacement illuminated and non illuminated signs to the exterior of the building
Planning Application WNN/2022/0331 - Valid From 17/03/2022
193 Kettering Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4BP
Single storey rear extension (Retrospective)
Planning Application WNN/2022/0302 - Valid From 17/03/2022
198 The Headlands, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2NX
Two storey side extension including attic conversion and rear dormer
Planning Application WNN/2022/0303 - Valid From 17/03/2022
31 Wakehurst Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0TN
Demolition of existing front porch and construction of new single storey front extension, plus internal structural alterations
Planning Application WNN/2022/0299 - Valid From 17/03/2022
1 The Smithy, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3PL
Installation of 15no Solar Panels on front elevation roof
Planning Application WNN/2022/0285 - Valid From 17/03/2022
Parklands Middle School Devon Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6DX
Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission N/2019/0591 (Reserved Matters Application pursuant to Outline Planning Permission N/2018/0904 (Outline application with all matters reserved except access for up to 132no dwellings) for the development of 132no dwellings, public open space and associated development) to re-direct the mowed path that runs past plot 44
Planning Application WNN/2022/0261 - Valid From 17/03/2022
567 Harlestone Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6NX
Installation of dropped kerb
Planning Application WNN/2022/0207 - Valid From 17/03/2022
83 Cottingham Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 7LG
Change of Use of Domestic Garage (Use Class C3) to Dog Grooming Business (Sui Generis), to include single storey rear extension to existing bungalow
Planning Application WNN/2022/0193 - Valid From 17/03/2022
44 Beech House Penfold Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 9EF
First floor extension and single storey rear extension to create granny annex
Planning Application WNN/2022/0323 - Valid From 16/03/2022
15 Brunel Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 4AF
Installation of PVCu replica roof extension to rear of property
Planning Application WNN/2022/0325 - Valid From 16/03/2022
76 78 Artizan Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4HS
Change of Use from Print Shop and Offices (Use Class E) to create 5no Flats (Use Class C3), to include replacement roof and new rear dormer
Planning Application WNN/2022/0326 - Valid From 16/03/2022
149 Birchfield Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4RQ
Single storey side/rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0327 - Valid From 16/03/2022
55 South Copse, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0RY
Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0280 - Valid From 16/03/2022
29 Riverwell, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 5EG
Two storey side and rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0315 - Valid From 15/03/2022
66 Kingsthorpe Grove, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 6NT
Single storey rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0316 - Valid From 15/03/2022
52 High Street, Wootton, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6JR
T1 Willow (Rear Garden) - Pollard to keep the tree to a moderate size T2 Yew (Next to house) - Lift canopy to 6m from road level and make even on all sides, reduce crown by 20% so that branches are 2m away from house and remove foliage and ivy on trunk T3 Yew (Top end of driveway) - Cut back low hanging branches on left-hand side of tree (as you look towards house) and shape crown so that it is even on both sides and remove foliage and ivy on trunk T4 Yew (Entrance to driveway) - Lift canopy to 6m from road level, make canopy even on both sides, reduce crown by up to 20% and shape crown to make it balanced on both sides
Planning Application WNN/2022/0317 - Valid From 15/03/2022
11 Emley Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 9SH
Prior Notification of Larger Home Extension. Dimensions a) 4.00m b) 3.00m c) 2.775m