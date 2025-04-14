£440k will secure you this spacious 5 bed in East Hunsbury | Purplebricks

This spacious five-bedroom home in East Hunsbury has just hit the market — and it comes with a garden, gym and modern kitchen-diner

A five-bedroom family home in one of East Hunsbury’s most popular residential streets has just come on the market – and it offers space, flexibility and smart modern touches from top to bottom.

Located on South Copse, this five-bedroom detached house in Northampton is up for grabs for offers over £440,000. With a modern kitchen-diner, separate study or gym, and an optional fifth bedroom downstairs, it’s ideal for a growing or multi-generational household.

To see all 21 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this family home with gym offers across two smartly laid out floors.

Downstairs, there’s a welcoming hallway leading into a full-length modern kitchen-diner, with direct access to the garden through the bright and airy living room. There’s a separate gym/study room plus an additional room that works as either a playroom or fifth bedroom – ideal for guests or older kids wanting a bit of independence.

There’s also a handy downstairs shower room, making this layout great for anyone needing ground-floor accommodation. The integrated garage gives you plenty of storage too.

Upstairs, the main bedroom comes with its own en-suite, while the remaining four bedrooms are served by a fresh-looking family bathroom. Whether you’ve got kids, work from home or just want space to spread out, this home ticks a lot of boxes.

Outside, the private rear garden is perfect for summer barbecues or peaceful evenings, and there’s off-road parking at the front of the property. You’re just a short drive from the M1, with local parks, schools and shops all nearby.

At a glance:

This detached house in East Hunsbury offers four or five bedrooms depending on how you use the downstairs layout. It includes a gym/study, a ground-floor shower room, and an en-suite off the main bedroom upstairs. There’s off-road parking, a garage and a private rear garden. The property is freehold and falls under council tax band E.

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in East Hunsbury don’t hang around for long.