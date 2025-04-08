The smart four bed semi in Duston is available via Purplebricks for £415k | Purplebricks

This charming semi-detached home in Northampton’s Duston area is packed with space, character and family appeal – and it’s chain-free.

A smartly extended four-bedroom home in a peaceful part of Duston has come up for sale – and it’s ideal for families looking to move quickly.

The semi-detached property on Stone Way is being offered with no onward chain, making it a rare and attractive opportunity in one of Northampton’s most popular areas. From the outside, it already ticks a lot of boxes – with a garage, private driveway and mature landscaped garden to the rear.

To see all 19 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Inside, the layout balances modern convenience with some charming original features. The spacious dual-aspect lounge and diner opens onto the private garden through patio doors – perfect for summer barbecues or quiet weekend coffees.

The Duston home's smart bathroom | Purplebricks

Upstairs, you’ll find three double bedrooms and a fourth single room, along with plenty of storage and a peaceful atmosphere that’s great for growing families or anyone working from home.

The home sits in a good school catchment and is close to Duston’s local shops, amenities and bus links – giving you the best of both quiet residential living and everyday convenience.

At a glance

• Four bedrooms (three doubles, one single)

• Dual-aspect lounge/diner with garden access

• Sympathetically extended and full of original charm

• Private driveway and integral garage

• Peaceful location with nearby amenities

• Excellent school catchment

• Landscaped, mature garden

• Freehold – Council Tax Band C

• No onward chain

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Duston don’t hang around for long.