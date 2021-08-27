A period home with five bedrooms and a Grade II listed barn has come onto the market in a Northamptonshire village.

The detached home in Twywell, near Kettering, used to be the village butchers and sits on nearly one acre of land.

In the grounds there is a Grade II listed stone barn with planning permission in place for conversion into an additional dwelling.

The barn dates back to the 18th century and was converted in the early 20th century for use by the butchers.

Inside the main building, the property has kept its traditional feel, however there is contemporary interior incorporated too.

There are five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms and a large, open kitchen, breakfast room and dining room.

Outside there is also a large, green garden, which backs onto the Twywell Hills and open countryside.

All of this could be yours for £1 million.

Here are pictures of the period home on the market in Northamptonshire.

(Listed by Fine & Country and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Dream home, Twywell This detached, period, five-bed Northamptonshire home with separate Grade II listed barn is on the market. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. Dream home, Twywell This detached, period, five-bed Northamptonshire home with separate Grade II listed barn is on the market. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

3. Dream home, Twywell This detached, period, five-bed Northamptonshire home with separate Grade II listed barn is on the market. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

4. Dream home, Twywell This detached, period, five-bed Northamptonshire home with separate Grade II listed barn is on the market. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales