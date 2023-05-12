From Saturday 20th May, customers will be able to visualise what life at Weldon Manor could be like by taking a look around the three-bedroom Byford, three-bedroom Braxton and the four-bedroom Manford showhomes for the first time.

Visitors can also meet the local sales team in person and find out about the wide range of incentives available to help with their move, such as the deposit top up scheme and mortgage contribution scheme.

Prices start from £270,000, with a range of 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes now available to reserve.

An artist's impression of the Manford housetype

Olivia Peters, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We’re really excited to officially launch the sales centre and showhomes at Weldon Manor, we feel this development has something to offer for everyone, whether you’re a first time buyer, a growing family or looking to downsize.

“We expect this development to be incredibly popular, due to its ideal location and proximity to a wide variety of local amenities, such as Corby Train station. If you’re interested in reserving a property here, we’d urge you to contact the sales executives to arrange an appointment.”

