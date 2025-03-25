Discover your dream home this Easter with Taylor Wimpey’s exclusive April events

Easter celebrations at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands

Taylor Wimpey is hosting a series of events across the South Midlands this April, offering homebuyers the chance to explore beautiful new showhomes and enjoy seasonal activities.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Easter egg hunts to an exclusive spring open evening, the events will provide potential buyers the perfect opportunity to learn more about the homes available, discover exclusive incentives, and get expert mortgage advice.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our developments this Easter. These events are a great opportunity to step inside our beautiful show homes, find out more about the fantastic offers available, and enjoy some family-friendly fun. We’d encourage anyone thinking about making a move to come along to their preferred development and see what we have to offer.”

Cromwell Place - Saturday 5th April 2025, 10:00am - 5:00pm. Visit Cromwell Place to take part in a fun Easter egg hunt, where children can enjoy a Cadbury’s Easter egg as a prize. Explore the homes on offer and get mortgage advice from a financial advisor. Plus, enter a prize draw to win £200 in vouchers for local garden centre, ‘Seasons’. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wixams/cromwell-place-at-wixams#event

The Atrium - Thursday 10th April 2025, 12:00pm - 7:00pm. Visit The Atrium during our extended opening hours and explore the four beautiful show homes. Enjoy a glass of fizz while wandering around and finding out more about the homes available. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/overstone/the-atrium-at-overstone#event

Hadley Grange - Saturday 12th April 2025, 10:00am - 5:00pm. Visit Hadley Grange to take part in the Easter egg hunt and explore the homes available. A financial advisor will be available to offer expert guidance on mortgages. Enjoy a complimentary drink from the Land Rover coffee van while exploring the homes on offer. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leighton-buzzard/hadley-grange-at-clipstone-park#event

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy