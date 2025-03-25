Discover your dream home this Easter with Taylor Wimpey’s exclusive April events
From Easter egg hunts to an exclusive spring open evening, the events will provide potential buyers the perfect opportunity to learn more about the homes available, discover exclusive incentives, and get expert mortgage advice.
Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our developments this Easter. These events are a great opportunity to step inside our beautiful show homes, find out more about the fantastic offers available, and enjoy some family-friendly fun. We’d encourage anyone thinking about making a move to come along to their preferred development and see what we have to offer.”
- Cromwell Place - Saturday 5th April 2025, 10:00am - 5:00pm. Visit Cromwell Place to take part in a fun Easter egg hunt, where children can enjoy a Cadbury’s Easter egg as a prize. Explore the homes on offer and get mortgage advice from a financial advisor. Plus, enter a prize draw to win £200 in vouchers for local garden centre, ‘Seasons’. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wixams/cromwell-place-at-wixams#event
- The Atrium - Thursday 10th April 2025, 12:00pm - 7:00pm. Visit The Atrium during our extended opening hours and explore the four beautiful show homes. Enjoy a glass of fizz while wandering around and finding out more about the homes available. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/overstone/the-atrium-at-overstone#event
- Hadley Grange - Saturday 12th April 2025, 10:00am - 5:00pm. Visit Hadley Grange to take part in the Easter egg hunt and explore the homes available. A financial advisor will be available to offer expert guidance on mortgages. Enjoy a complimentary drink from the Land Rover coffee van while exploring the homes on offer. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leighton-buzzard/hadley-grange-at-clipstone-park#event
To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy