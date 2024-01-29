Developer set to launch new community in Towcester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located on Burcote Road, the new development will provide Northamptonshire homebuyers with an opportunity to purchase one of the new properties and join into the thriving community of Towcester.

A range of one to five bedroom homes will be available, combining the traditional styles of the local area with contemporary features. The development will offer unique design with 14 different styles of homes, meaning all house hunters from first time buyers to growing families will be well catered for.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re excited to soon be launching our first new homes at The Watlings.

DWSM - A CGI Street Scene of The Watlings at Towcester

“The wider community here is very popular, so we expect appointments with our Sales Advisers to be booked up quickly and so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The Watlings at Towcester Vale is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Northampton and Milton Keynes.

To register an interest in the development, visit the website at The Watlings at Towcester Vale.