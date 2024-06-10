Developer announces brand-new development in Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mulberry Homes has launched a new development of just 54 homes in the Northamptonshire village of Middleton Cheney.

The development, called Middleton Meadows, will provide a collection of three, four and five-bedroom homes and two-bedroom bungalows located on Waters Lane, catering for a variety of different house buyers.

This Saturday, on 15th June, house hunters in Northamptonshire are encouraged to visit the exclusive development. Prospective buyers will be able to enjoy complimentary refreshments whilst having a virtual tour of the development by the expert sales team.

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “Middleton Meadows will be our latest development in Northamptonshire, and we are very excited to be building in such a beautiful village.

A street scene at Mulberry Homes' Middleton Meadows development

“Our exciting development in Middleton Cheney will consist of a fantastic range of homes and provide residents with easy access to the Northamptonshire countryside and everything the village has to offer.