Developer announces brand-new development in Northamptonshire village
The development, called Middleton Meadows, will provide a collection of three, four and five-bedroom homes and two-bedroom bungalows located on Waters Lane, catering for a variety of different house buyers.
This Saturday, on 15th June, house hunters in Northamptonshire are encouraged to visit the exclusive development. Prospective buyers will be able to enjoy complimentary refreshments whilst having a virtual tour of the development by the expert sales team.
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “Middleton Meadows will be our latest development in Northamptonshire, and we are very excited to be building in such a beautiful village.
“Our exciting development in Middleton Cheney will consist of a fantastic range of homes and provide residents with easy access to the Northamptonshire countryside and everything the village has to offer.
“We cannot wait to unveil more information about Middleton Meadows this year and create another brand-new community in the county.”