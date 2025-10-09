Spacious 4-bedroom detached home in Northampton for £695,000
This well-presented four-bedroom detached house on Centurion Way, Northampton, is listed at £695,000. Offering generous living spaces, a modern kitchen, and a private garden, it provides an excellent opportunity for family living in a sought-after location. To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.
Inside, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen with dining area, and a separate utility room. The ground floor also includes a study and a cloakroom.
Upstairs, you'll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.
Outside, the property boasts a private rear garden, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. To the front, there is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the garage. This home is one of many available in Northampton on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-northampton.
At a glance
- This four-bedroom detached house in Northampton is listed for £695,000
- Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen with dining area, study, and utility room
- Four well-proportioned bedrooms, with en-suite to master
- Private rear garden, front driveway, and garage
- Located in a desirable residential area with good local amenities and transport links
