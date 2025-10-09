Spacious 4-bedroom detached home in Northampton for £695,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-presented family home in a sought-after location viewing is highly recommended.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This well-presented four-bedroom detached house on Centurion Way, Northampton, is listed at £695,000. Offering generous living spaces, a modern kitchen, and a private garden, it provides an excellent opportunity for family living in a sought-after location. To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour, and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

Inside, the property features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a modern kitchen with dining area, and a separate utility room. The ground floor also includes a study and a cloakroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A well-presented family home in a sought-after location viewing is highly recommended. | Purplebricks

Upstairs, you'll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom serves the remaining bedrooms.

Outside, the property boasts a private rear garden, perfect for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. To the front, there is a driveway providing off-road parking and access to the garage. This home is one of many available in Northampton on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-northampton .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Northampton is listed for £695,000

Features include a spacious lounge, modern kitchen with dining area, study, and utility room

Four well-proportioned bedrooms, with en-suite to master

Private rear garden, front driveway, and garage

Located in a desirable residential area with good local amenities and transport links

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

NationalWorld The best bargains, in your inbox every week £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now The Top Buys weekly newsletter brings you the biggest bargains, top deals and special offers straight to your inbox. Every day, our expert consumer team scours all the big brands to uncover the best discounts and smartest savings. Then, we bring them all together in one easy-to-read email – so you never miss a deal that matters. Subscribe to our free Top Buys newsletter and start saving straight away.

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 Buy now Buy now If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥