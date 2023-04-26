Decarbonisation programme set to reduce bills for Northampton residents

Energy and regeneration expert Equans will work alongside Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) to make the social housing properties in Kingsthorpe and Kingsthorpe Hollow more energy efficient and more comfortable to live in.

The homes, some of which currently have energy performance certificate ratings as low as an F, will be fitted with external wall insulation, loft insulation and new windows and doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The properties will also have AICO Homelink systems installed which enables NPH to monitor the buildings’ performance and plan future improvements.

One of the properties about to undergo improvements

Ventilation will also be improved with newly-installed mechanical systems, allowing air to flow continuously and helping to prevent condensation and damp.

The improvement work will help to prevent heat from escaping, lowering carbon emissions and keeping the homes warmer for longer, and cooler in hotter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar project completed in Kingsthorpe earlier in the year by Equans and NPH is expected to save residents up to 27% on their energy bills this year – a potential saving of around £1,087 per year.

The project is part-funded by the wave of grants awarded last year, from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which aims to upgrade the energy efficiency of the country’s worst performing social housing.

Martin Ardron, Operations Director at Equans, said: “We are proud to be partnering with NPH to continue our successful retrofit work, helping to improve the efficiency of even more homes in the area.

“With recent rises in energy bills, there’s never been a more important time to make homes easier to heat – I’m sure these improvements will make a real difference to residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Parr, NPH’s Major Works Manager, added: “Equans continues to be an integral NPH partner – by working with them, we have the confidence that the project will be delivered to a high professional standard and we are proud of the ongoing work being done by our organisations.”