Couple return to their roots at Northamptonshire development

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick and Jane Follows, a Marketing Manager and Medical Secretary respectively, moved to their three bedroom Kingsway style home at Barratt Homes’ development on Niort Way to be closer to work and family.

Nick said: “The design of our new home really spoke to us, both inside and out it is aesthetically pleasing. We quickly felt settled due the light and airy feel to our home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did seriously look at two other property styles, but finally decided on the Kingsway for the space it provides and the flow from one room to the next. Having direct access from our kitchen diner to outside was the perfect fit for our cat, Boz, as well.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BN - SGB-10921 - Nick and Jane in their new home at Glenvale Park

“Some of the planned amenities are yet to be built, but they are on the way and will be of great benefit to the already emerging community. The abundance of green open space around the development is also great to have.