Couple return to their roots at Northamptonshire development
Nick and Jane Follows, a Marketing Manager and Medical Secretary respectively, moved to their three bedroom Kingsway style home at Barratt Homes’ development on Niort Way to be closer to work and family.
Nick said: “The design of our new home really spoke to us, both inside and out it is aesthetically pleasing. We quickly felt settled due the light and airy feel to our home.
“We did seriously look at two other property styles, but finally decided on the Kingsway for the space it provides and the flow from one room to the next. Having direct access from our kitchen diner to outside was the perfect fit for our cat, Boz, as well.
“Some of the planned amenities are yet to be built, but they are on the way and will be of great benefit to the already emerging community. The abundance of green open space around the development is also great to have.
Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nick and Jane to our exciting Glenvale Park development. We’re really proud of the community that is forming here.”