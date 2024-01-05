Construction work has begun on 1,500 homes in Great Haddon

Housebuilder Vistry East Midlands has begun construction work on around 1,500 new homes at a location in Great Haddon, near Peterborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Housebuilder Vistry East Midlands has begun construction work on around 1,500 new homes at a location in Great Haddon, near Peterborough.

The scheme, which also includes plans for a new primary school, playing fields, local centre and community building, is part of the wider 5,350-home Great Haddon sustainable urban extension to the south west of Peterborough, next to the village of Yaxley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vistry’s part of the development will be known as Great Haddon Wood. It will include homes built for private sale by Vistry East Midlands under the company’s Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands, with the first properties due to go on the market early in 2024.

• An outline map drawing to show the scale and size of Great Haddon Wood, situated in Great Haddon,

At least 240 of the 1,499 homes being delivered by Vistry at the site off the A15 London Road will be provided as affordable housing for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Fraser Hopes, managing director of Vistry East Midlands, said: “The start of construction work at Great Haddon Wood marks an incredibly important step in the creation of this major urban extension to Peterborough.

“Vistry East Midlands will be building 992 homes. Our Linden Homes development will be known as Haddon Green and Bovis Homes will operate as Haddon Peake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to these much-needed new homes, our development will also provide vital infrastructure to support this new neighbourhood, including land for a new primary school, sporting and community facilities.”

As part of Vistry’s strategy to deliver additional much-needed affordable housing, the company has agreed a partnership with affordable homes provider Sage Homes. This will see Sage Homes buy more than 50 homes at Great Haddon Wood to offer more access to housing for those looking to rent or to purchase with shared ownership.

Fraser continued, “Work is now progressing and we expect to be able to welcome the first residents into their completed homes at Haddon Green and Haddon Peake in the second half of next year.”