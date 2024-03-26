Commuter haven awaits hybrid working residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development, located on Park Farm Way, is positioned to suit the needs of modern homebuyers with fantastic road and rail links.

The most recent report from the Office for National Statistics covering September 2022 to January 2023, found 44% of workers reported home or hybrid working.

Wendel View is a great option for those adopting the hybrid working model, as a selection of the properties have a study included, and others include a spare bedroom that can easily be converted into a home office.

DWSM - A typical Barratt Homes street scene at Wendel View

Commuters travelling to the Capital can take advantage of Wellingborough Train Station, which is just three miles away, and can reach London St Pancras Station within the hour.

Surrounding towns and cities such as Northampton, Bedford and Milton Keynes are also easily accessible by road as the development is only a short drive from the A509, A45 and A6, making the commute that much easier.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “The ability to work from home, whilst still having commuter links available, is a top priority for many buyers and we believe Wendel View is a fantastic location that offers the best of both worlds.

“Here, residents can take advantage of this brilliantly connected area which makes commuting across the country a breeze.”