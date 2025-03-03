Commuter haven awaits for hybrid working Northamptonshire residents

BN - 001 GlenvalePark_Booth_4bed - The living room in the Booth show home

For Northamptonshire house hunters looking to commute to the Capital, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has the ideal solution at its Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough.

The development, located on Niort Way, is positioned to suit the needs of modern homebuyers with fantastic road and rail links.

The Flex Index, a survey of flexible working habits carried out in 2024 by workplace planning firm Scoop, found that 72% of UK employers offer some form work location flexibility for their corporate employees, with 44% offering a structured hybrid model.

Glenvale Park is a great option for those adopting a hybrid working model, as a selection of the properties have a study included, and others include a spare bedroom that can easily be converted into a home office.

BN - 001 - The Booth style of home at Glenvale Park

Commuters travelling to the Capital can take advantage of Wellingborough Train Station less than a mile away, which can reach London St Pancras Station in just over an hour.

Surrounding cities such as Peterborough, Cambridge, and Northampton are also easily accessible by road as the development is only a short drive from the M1 and A45, making the commute that much easier.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “The ability to work from home, whilst still having commuter links available, is a top priority for many buyers and we believe Glenvale Park is a fantastic location that offers the best of both worlds.

“Here, residents can take advantage of this brilliantly connected area which makes commuting across the country a breeze.”

Glenvale Park is set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space, and provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience store and coffee shop, as well as sports pitches and a large play area.

Barratt Homes at Glenvale Park currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available that suit a variety of house hunters.

David Wilson Homes at Glenvale Park currently has a range of three to five bedroom homes available that suit a variety of house hunters.