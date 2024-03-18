Community welcomes first residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First time buyers Alexandru Dinu (39), an Image Supervisor, and Ana-Maria Dinu (35), a Warehouse Operative, have settled into their first home at the Burdock Street development with their seventeen-year-old daughter Alexia.

The family were previously renting a house in Corby before taking the step onto the property ladder with a three bedroom Maidstone style home.

Alexandru said: “After renting for so long, it feels amazing to finally have a house we can call our own.

“Throughout the buying process Barratt Homes was excellent and treated us with respect. From our first dealings to picking up our keys and beyond, Barratt Homes really went the extra mile helping us find our dream home.

“New build properties really appealed to us due to their low maintenance costs, energy efficiency and the ability for us to have some say on the design options. Being a spacious, semi-detached, three bedroom home, the Maidstone ticked a lot of boxes, and once we saw it, we knew it was the one.

“One thing I envisioned back when we first saw our new home was sitting in our new kitchen and having a family dinner together. Now that dream has become a reality.

“We are yet to have neighbours, as we are the first family to move in, but we are very much looking forward to welcoming them all as the community at Priors Hall Park grows.”

Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park is set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, with cycle paths and walking routes that provide easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alexandru, Ana-Maria and Alexia as our first residents at Priors Hall Park and we are pleased to hear they have now settled into their new home.