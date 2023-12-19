Christmas wrapped up for Northamptonshire homebuyers

Developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes has Christmas wrapped its show homes at its Glenvale Park and Priors Hall Park development this Christmas to inspire buyers to get into the festive spirit.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show homes at the developments have been wrapped and sealed with a bow for property seekers this Christmas, making house hunters’ visit to see the development that little bit more special.

Homebuyers are invited to book an appointment at the developments in the run-up to the holidays to enjoy a look around the show homes, where they can find out more about un-wrapping their own home this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder also recently helped members of the local community at Priors Hall Park get into the festive spirit by hosting a Christmas storytelling event for nearby school, Priors Hall ALC.

BN - A wrapped show home at Glenvale Park