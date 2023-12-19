Christmas wrapped up for Northamptonshire homebuyers
The show homes at the developments have been wrapped and sealed with a bow for property seekers this Christmas, making house hunters’ visit to see the development that little bit more special.
Homebuyers are invited to book an appointment at the developments in the run-up to the holidays to enjoy a look around the show homes, where they can find out more about un-wrapping their own home this Christmas.
The homebuilder also recently helped members of the local community at Priors Hall Park get into the festive spirit by hosting a Christmas storytelling event for nearby school, Priors Hall ALC.
Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We hope that our festive display at Glenvale Park and Priors Hall Park will encourage residents and the local community to get into the spirit of the season."