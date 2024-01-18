News you can trust since 1931
Cheapest house in Northampton with a guide price of £50,000 set to be sold at auction

The terrace is situated in a leafy area just off the Barrack Road
Alice Dyer
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
A terraced house in a leafy Northampton street is set to be sold at auction next month – with a guide price of £50,000.

The property, which is currently vacant, is described as ‘a five room mid terrace house arranged over ground and first floors’.

There is also a back garden at the house which is situated in a leafy area of Lorne Road in Northampton – just off the Barrack Road.

Auction House London has set the guide price as £50,000.

It’s set to go to public auction on February 7 at 9.30am.

At the time of publication, is it the cheapest house in Northamptonshire.

