Cheapest house in Northampton with a guide price of £50,000 set to be sold at auction
The terrace is situated in a leafy area just off the Barrack Road
A terraced house in a leafy Northampton street is set to be sold at auction next month – with a guide price of £50,000.
The property, which is currently vacant, is described as ‘a five room mid terrace house arranged over ground and first floors’.
There is also a back garden at the house which is situated in a leafy area of Lorne Road in Northampton – just off the Barrack Road.
Auction House London has set the guide price as £50,000.
It’s set to go to public auction on February 7 at 9.30am.
At the time of publication, is it the cheapest house in Northamptonshire.